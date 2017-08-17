Mass graves dug for victims after Sierra Leone mudslide

Death toll likely to rise with 600 people still missing and 300 confirmed dead.

Dauda Suma looks out from his home at the destruction ITV News

Survivors of the Sierra Leone mudslide are digging mass graves for the hundreds of victims, more than 100 of which are children.

The death toll is expected to rise after mudslides and floodwaters in and around the capital Freetown killed at least 300 this week, many of whom were trapped as they slept.

Around 600 people remain missing, according to the Red Cross.

Nelson Senesie told ITV News: "I'm mad, I'm mad. I lost my daughter, my wife, and elder sister. My sister is hospitalised."

Dauda Suma, who lives in the last remaining home in the area, added: "I remember a thunder or like a plane crash, that's the sound I remember. People are crying, 'help, help, help.'

"There is no way to see people - there is red dust covering all over the area.

"All my friends and my neighbours, my best friends, all of them have gone."

Meanwhile, the Queen sent a message of sympathy to the Sierra Leone president.

It read: "Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened to learn of the terrible flooding and landslides in Freetown that have led to the deaths of so many people.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have lost loved ones and those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected. Elizabeth R."

Around 3,000 people have been left homeless by the disaster, according to the Red Cross charity.

Concerns have been raised over a potential cholera outbreak due to the contaminated water in the streets.