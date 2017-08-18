Manhunt under way for driver in Barcelona terror attack

The man who drove the van that ploughed into pedestrians killing 13 people was unharmed.

Police are searching for the driver of the van used in the attack AP

A major manhunt is still under way for the driver of the white Fiat van used to mow down pedestrians in Barcelona terror attack.

Three suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the attack, in which 13 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured, but police believe the van's driver made-off from the scene unharmed.

There are reports that police believe two vans were used - one for the attack and a second as a getaway vehicle.

The men arrested in the wake of the attack are a Spanish national from Melilla and a Moroccan.

A third suspect was arrested later, Catalan authorities said, without giving information about the detainee's nationality.

The Moroccan is Driss Oukabir, 28, who is suspected to have rented the van.

However, it has been reported that Oukabir has denied being involved in the attack and told police his documents had been stolen.

Driss Oukabir is one of two people arrested in connection with the attack Police handout

The arrests were made in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll and in Alcanar, the site of an explosion on Wednesday night which killed one person.

Spanish authorities believe that blast is linked to the van attack.

So-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest on Spanish soil since more than 190 people died in the Madrid train bombs in 2004.