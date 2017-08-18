Holby City star hid in freezer during Barcelona attack

Laila Rouass took cover in a restaurant while events unfolded on Las Ramblas.

Actress Laila Rouass hid in a nearby restaurant during the Barcelona attack

Holby City star Laila Rouass hid in a Barcelona restaurant freezer while terrorists killed 13 people outside in the city's famous Las Ramblas promenade.

The actress, who just a day earlier had been relaxing in the city, including visiting the Sagrada Familia church, was near the scene by chance.

At the time of the attack she tweeted that she was "hiding in a restaurant freezer ... praying for the safety of everyone here".

She continued to post updates to her more than 22,000 followers, detailing the situation as the attack unfolded.

She finished her updates with a message of thanks to the hotel staff who had kept her and other safe: "Thank you to the staff at the restaurant for staying calm and keeping us safe. I love you Barcelona."