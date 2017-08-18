British boy, seven, missing after Barcelona terror attack

Prime Minister Theresa May says UK authorities are urgently looking into the situation.

Julian, 7, is missing following the Barcelona attack Family handout

Fears are growing for a seven-year-old boy reported to be missing in Barcelona following the terror attacks that hit Spain.

UK authorities are "urgently looking into" the reports that the British dual-nationality child is missing, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

The boy, named Julian, is the subject of a social media appeal by his cousin, George Cadman from Dorset.

Mr Cadman posted on Facebook that Julian had been separated from his mother, Jom, while they were in Barcelona.

The boy's mother was among those injured in the terror attack that hit the city.

She has been found in a serious but stable condition in hospital, but Julian has yet to be located.