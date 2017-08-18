Steve Bannon 'leaving post of Trump's chief strategist'

The US president is reportedly losing another of his key aides from the White House.

Donald Trump and his chief strategist Steve Bannon. AP

Steve Bannon is leaving his position as chief strategist to Donald Trump's administration, according to reports.

Two sources reported that Mr Bannon was on his way out - the latest in a string of high-profile departures from the White House.

The reports have not been confirmed officially.

It was also not clear if Mr Bannon was said to have been sacked - as a number of news reports suggested - or if he had resigned.

The former Breitbart executive was a key adviser to Mr Trump during the election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

However, he has less secure in Mr Trump's favour in recent weeks.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the US president had refused to confirm whether Mr Bannon would remain in post, saying only "We'll see".

Steve Bannon was seen as falling out of Mr Trump's favour in recent weeks. AP

Mr Trump had distanced himself from Mr Bannon, amid reports he felt the strategist was taking too much credit for his unexpected success in the Presidential race.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Mr trump said: ""I like Mr Bannon. He's a friend of mine. But Mr Bannon came on very late" in reference to his campaign.

Mr Bannon may also have suffered damage after giving an extraordinary interview to a left-wing journal in which he dismissed Mr Trump's position on North Korea and attacked colleagues within the ad administration.

In it, he said there was no prospect that America could stage an attack on the rogue state - directly contradicting the US president's rhetoric.