Barcelona terror attack van driver 'still at large'

Police have stepped up their search for Younes Abouyaaqoub over Las Ramblas attack.

Moroccan national Younes Abouyaaqoub is being hunted by Spanish police. Police handout

The driver of the van used in the Barcelona attacks is still at large.

Spanish police have stepped up their search for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national, who is said to be at the centre of the investigation into the massacre on Las Ramblas that left 13 dead and at nearly 130 injured.

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, police in Catalonia said they were searching for the man, who is understood to be a key member of a jihadist cell.

A Civil Guard source told reporters that another suspect Moussa Oukabir, who is thought to have rented the van, was among five men shot dead as they launched a second attack in the coastal town of Cambrils.

Suspects Moussa Oukabir, Mohamed Hychami and Said Aallaa are believed to have been killed.

The teenager, said to be 17 or 18 years old, is suspected of using his brother's documents to hire the vehicle that ploughed through pedestrians in the tourist hotspot on Thursday evening.

He reportedly died along with Said Aallaa, 19, and Mohamed Hychami, 24, who were part of a group that mounted a similar attack in Cambrils that left one woman dead and six people injured.

Flowers, messages and candles left in tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack. AP

The identities of the other two dead suspected jihadists are yet to be confirmed by police.

Four men, aged 21, 27, 28 and 34, who were arrested in connection with the attack remain in custody.

Three are Moroccan and one Spanish, and police said none of them was previously known to the security services for terror-related reasons.Moussa Oukabir's older brother, Driss Oukabir, is reported to be one of those detained.