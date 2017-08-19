Finland stabbings which killed two 'were terror attack'

An 18-year-old Moroccan is in custody after the attack in Turku, west of Helsinki.

Armed police at the scene of the stabbings in Turku, Finland. AP

Police in Finland believe a multiple stabbing in the city of Turku on Friday was a terror attack.

The two Finnish citizens were killed the attack in the western city, 90 miles west of Helsinki.

Eight other people were injured including one Italian and two Swedish nationals.

An 18-year-old Moroccan man, was shot in the leg by police, and is in police custody. His identity is known to police.

The suspected attacker is believed to have been acting alone, but police have not ruled out the possibility that others may have been involved.

Passersby tend to a victim of a stabbing in the Finnish city of Turku. Petra Ristola/YLE

Security is being stepped up across the country in the wake of the attack.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the government was closely monitoring the ongoing police operation.