Passenger train derails in India, killing at least 23

Two of the carriages telescoped into one another AP

At least 23 people were killed and 81 others injured when a passenger train derailed in India on Saturday.

Six coaches of the train came off the tracks in the northern Uttar Pradesh state, near the town of Khatuli.

State official Arvind Kumar said two of the coaches had telescoped into one another, while four others toppled onto their sides.

Volunteers smashed windows to reach those trapped AP

The train was the Kalinga-Utkal Express, which connects the Hindu holy city of Haridwar with the temple town of Puri, in the eastern state of Orissa.

Local volunteers joined railway police in pulling passengers free from the wreckage, with some forced to break windows to reach those trapped inside.

Pictures from the scene showed how parts of the carriages had ripped away.

What caused the train to come off the tracks is not yet known.