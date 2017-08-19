Two police officers shot and killed tackling suspect

A second police officer has died after he and a colleague were shot in Florida.

(L-R): Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt Sam Howard have both died Kissimmee Police Department

A second police officer has died from his injuries after he and a colleague were shot while tackling a suspect in Florida.

Sgt Sam Howard, from the Kissimmee Police Department, died on Saturday - a day after he and Officer Matthew Baxter were attacked.

Officer Baxter died on Friday night.

The pair had been on patrol in the area south of Kissimmee, which neighbours Orlando, when they got into what Police Chief Jeff O'Dell described as a "scuffle" with suspect Everett Miller.

Officers on patrol in Kissimmee after the shooting on Friday AP

Miller shot them both before either had the opportunity to return fire, he added.

Sheriff's deputies from a neighbouring law enforcement agency later spotted Miller in a bar and approached him.

Mr O'Dell said Miller had started reaching towards his waistband when the deputies tackled and subdued him. They found both a handgun and a revolver on him.

"They were extremely brave and heroic actions taken by the deputies," he said.