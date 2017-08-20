Oxford University employee and professor on murder charge

Andrew Warren and US professor Wyndham Lathem have been charged with murdering a man in Chicago.

Andrew Warren (left) and Wyndham Lathem surrendered to US police after a manhunt. Police handout

An Oxford University employee and a US professor have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Chicago.

Somerville College's Andrew Warren, 56, and Professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, are accused of killing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in the academic's apartment.

The hairstylist, who police say was in a personal relationship with Lathem, was found with more than 40 stab wounds on July 27.

Chicago Police said the men had both been charged with first degree murder after they were returned to the city from California, where they handed themselves in following a nationwide manhunt.

The charges came after a post-mortem examination found the victim had methamphetamines in his system.

Warren, who says on Facebook that he lives in Swindon, Wiltshire, was suspended from his job as senior treasury assistant after Mr Cornell-Duranleau's body was discovered.

Microbiologist Lathem, who has since been sacked by Northwestern University, plans to plead not guilty, according to his lawyer.