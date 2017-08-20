  • STV
Spain mourns terror attack victims as manhunt continues

ITV

The King and Queen of Spain join mourners at a mass in Barcelona for the 14 victims.

Mourners gathered for the mass in Barcelona on Sunday.
Mourners gathered for the mass in Barcelona on Sunday. AP

Spain's King and Queen have attended a mass for the 14 victims of the Barcelona's terror attacks and a nearby coastal town.

They joined mourners, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and other politicians and dignitaries who had gathered to honour those killed and injured.

The service took place at the famed Sagrada Familia Basilica designed by the artist Gaudi.

Cardinal Joan Josep Omella, who led the mass, said the presence of so many people was a "beautiful mosaic" of unity to work for a common objective of "peace, respect, fraternal coexistence and love."

Queen Letizia and King Felipe at the mass at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Basilica.
Queen Letizia and King Felipe at the mass at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Basilica. PA

The cardinal, who is also the archbishop of Barcelona, also read out a message of condolence sent by Pope Francis, who called the attacks a "cruel terrorist act" and a "grave offense to God."

Hundreds were present for the mass inside the city's iconic cathedral.
Hundreds were present for the mass inside the city's iconic cathedral. PA

Around 34 nationalities were among those wounded in Las Ramblas and in Cambrils, which lies around 70 miles to the south west.

Authorities say they have identified some of the victims as Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Spanish-Argentine and American citizens.

There was tight security with armed police stationed outside on cathedral along with snipers on rooftops.

Armed police guarded outside the cathedral during the service.
Armed police guarded outside the cathedral during the service. PA

Spanish police are still hunting the driver of the van that killed 13 at Barcelona's Las Ramblas.

Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan man, is suspected of driving the van and has remained at large since Thursday's atrocity which left at least 120 injured.

Police are hunting Younes Abouyaaqoub is the suspected driver in the van attack.
Police are hunting Younes Abouyaaqoub is the suspected driver in the van attack.

Police have linked three rental vans to the fugitive which were reportedly rented using his credit card.

An official said one of the vans was used in the Barcelona attack, while another was found in Vic, 44 miles north of the city.

It was found on the road to Ripoll, where all the main attack suspects lived, and the third was found in Ripoll itself.

A woman looks at candles and flowers laid in tribute to the victims.
A woman looks at candles and flowers laid in tribute to the victims. AP

A 14th victim who died in a second van attack in the Catalan seaside resort of Cambrils has been identified as Spanish woman.

Five men were shot dead by police as they launched the attack which also injured six people in the early hours of Friday.

On Friday it emerged that one of the men, Moussa Oukabir, is thought to have rented the van used in the Barcelona attack.

Police at the scene where five suspects were shot and killed in Cambrils.
Police at the scene where five suspects were shot and killed in Cambrils. PA

The teenager, believed to have been 17 or 18-years old, is suspected of using his brother's documents to hire the vehicle.

He reportedly died along with Said Aallaa, 19, and Mohamed Hychami, 24,

Suspects Moussa Oukabir, Mohamed Hychami and Said Aallaa are believed to have been killed.
Suspects Moussa Oukabir, Mohamed Hychami and Said Aallaa are believed to have been killed.

The identities of the other two dead suspected jihadists are yet to be confirmed by police.

Four men, aged 21, 27, 28 and 34, who were arrested in connection with the attack remain in custody. Three are Moroccan and one Spanish.

Police said none of them were previously known to the security services for terror-related reasons.

Moussa Oukabir's older brother, Driss Oukabir, is reported to be one of those detained.

