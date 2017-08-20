  • STV
  • MySTV

British boy, seven, confirmed as Barcelona attack victim

ITV

Julian Alessandro Cadman, originally from Kent, was in Barcelona with his mother.

Julian Cadman.
Julian Cadman.

Seven-year-old Julian Alessandro Cadman has been confirmed as a victim of the Barcelona terrorist attack, his family have confirmed.

Julian, who has dual British and Australian nationality, was on Las Ramblas on Thursday when a van struck pedestrian, where he became separated from his mother.

Originally from Kent, Julian moved with his father Andrew and mother Jom to Sydney. He was with his mother in Barcelona for a wedding.

Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family. As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts. We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian. Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time. We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected.
Cadman family
Julian was on Las Ramblas with his mother on Thursday afternoon.
Julian was on Las Ramblas with his mother on Thursday afternoon. PA

Julian's father and grandmother travelled to Spain from Australia following the attack.

On Saturday, the Philippines' government said a seven-year-old child missing following the attack is the son of a 43-year-old Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Arriola said the woman was with her son in Barcelona to attend the wedding of a cousin from the Philippines.

Ms Arriola said the woman, who was seriously injured, became separated from her child in the attack, and her British husband was heading to Barcelona to try to find his son.

Julian lived in Australia.
Julian lived in Australia.

His family launched a desperate search to find Julian via social media. Julian's grandfather, Tony, posted on Facebook after the attack: "My Grandson, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing. Please like and share. We have found Jom (my daughter in law) and she is (in a) serious but stable condition in hospital.

"Julian is seven years old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity. Please share if you have family or friends in Barcelona."

Spanish authorities confirmed they had identified three more fatalities on Sunday afternoon from the attack in Catalonia.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson tweeted his sympathies to the Cadman family following the confirmation of Julian's death.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.