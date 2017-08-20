British boy, seven, confirmed as Barcelona attack victim

Julian Alessandro Cadman, originally from Kent, was in Barcelona with his mother.

Seven-year-old Julian Alessandro Cadman has been confirmed as a victim of the Barcelona terrorist attack, his family have confirmed.

Julian, who has dual British and Australian nationality, was on Las Ramblas on Thursday when a van struck pedestrian, where he became separated from his mother.

Originally from Kent, Julian moved with his father Andrew and mother Jom to Sydney. He was with his mother in Barcelona for a wedding.

Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family. As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts. We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian. Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time. We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected. Cadman family

Julian's father and grandmother travelled to Spain from Australia following the attack.

On Saturday, the Philippines' government said a seven-year-old child missing following the attack is the son of a 43-year-old Filipino woman who had been living in Australia.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Arriola said the woman was with her son in Barcelona to attend the wedding of a cousin from the Philippines.

Ms Arriola said the woman, who was seriously injured, became separated from her child in the attack, and her British husband was heading to Barcelona to try to find his son.

His family launched a desperate search to find Julian via social media. Julian's grandfather, Tony, posted on Facebook after the attack: "My Grandson, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing. Please like and share. We have found Jom (my daughter in law) and she is (in a) serious but stable condition in hospital.

"Julian is seven years old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity. Please share if you have family or friends in Barcelona."

Spanish authorities confirmed they had identified three more fatalities on Sunday afternoon from the attack in Catalonia.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson tweeted his sympathies to the Cadman family following the confirmation of Julian's death.