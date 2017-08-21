US Navy ship collides with oil tanker near Singapore

The US Navy says ten sailors are missing and five are injured.

USS John S. McCain AP

The US Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The Navy said aircraft from another US ship in the area were responding to the collision, and the Singaporean navy and coast guard had vessels in the area to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

It is the second collision involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain sustained damage on its port side aft, or left rear, from the collision which happened at early this morning, according to the US Navy.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.

The ship is based at the fleet's homeport of Yokosuka, Japan. It was commissioned in 1994 and has a crew of 23 officers, 24 chief petty officers and 291 enlisted sailors, according the Navy's website.

The USS John McCain is named after the US Senator and former Republican Presidential candidate John McCain's father and grandfather, both of whom served in the US Navy.