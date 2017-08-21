Hunted man named as van driver in Barcelona attack 

Officials say Younes Abouyaaquoub was the driver of van which ploughed into pedestrians.

Younes Abouyaaquoub is still on the run following last week's attacks.

The suspect at the centre of a major manhunt by police investigating last week's terror attacks in Catalonia was the driver of the van that killed 13 people in Barcelona, an official has said.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn said "everything indicates" Moroccan Younes Abouyaaquoub was behind the wheel during the attack on Las Ramblas.

Abouyaaqoub, who has reportedly fled into France on foot, is believed to be the only member of the 12-strong terror cell still on the run.

The atrocities in Barcelona and the seaside town of Cambrils left 14 innocent civilians dead and around 130 injured.

Five members of the cell were shot dead by police after they rammed a car into a group of pedestrians in Cambrils, killing a woman and injuring six others in the early hours of Friday morning.

Moussa Oukabir, aged 17 or 18, Said Aallaa, 19, and Mohamed Hychami, 24, were among those killed by officers.

Footage of the assailants lying dead on the ground showed they had been wearing fake suicide belts.

It is believed two of 12-man terror cell were killed in an explosion on Wednesday at the house in Alcanar where the terror plot was hatched.

Four others remain in custody.

The men, aged 21, 27, 28 and 34, were arrested in connection with the attack. Three are Moroccan and one is Spanish.

The ruins of the rented house in Alcanar. PA

Officials believe the terror group behind the attacks were plotting much deadlier carnage using explosives favoured by Islamic State militants.

Three vehicles were rented using the credit card of Abouyaaqoub and police believe the group wanted to load the vans with explosives for a big attack, but were forced to change their plans after the house in Alcanar blew up.

The group is said to have stored more than 100 gas tanks and explosive ingredients at the house.