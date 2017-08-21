One dead after car crashes into bus stop in Marseille

The suspected driver has been arrested but it is not yet known if it was a deliberate act.

Police officers inspect one of the bus stops the car crashed into. Credit: AP

One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into two bus stops in the city of Marseille in France, according to reports.

The crashes happened in two different areas of the city.

French media reported that a man was injured when the car hit the first bus stop, while a woman died when it crashed into the second.

The suspected driver has been arrested, AFP news agency reported, citing police sources.

It is not yet known if it was an accident or a deliberate act.

Police in the city told people to avoid the Old Port area and the Boulevard Charles Livon.