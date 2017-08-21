New images emerge of Barcelona terror attack suspect

Photos of man who is thought to be Younes Abouyaaqoub published in El Pais.

The photo show a man walking through La Boqueria market shortly after the attack. El Pais

New images have emerged of a man who it is claimed was responsible for driving a van into pedestrians in Barcelona, killing 13.

The photos released by the Spanish newspaper El Pais on Monday show a man who is thought to be Younes Abouyaaqoub walking through La Boqueria market seconds after the Las Ramblas attack on Thursday.

However Spanish police have yet to confirm that the veracity of the pictures released by El Pais.

Reports in the Spanish media say this the attack van driver. El Pais

Authorities confirmed on Monday that they believe Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan man, was the man behind the wheel.

He is the only member of the 12-man terror cell still at large.