Man shot dead by police hunting Barcelona attacker

Police in Catalonia said the man killed was wearing what looked like an explosives belt.

Armed police at the scene in Subirats, 30 miles west of Barcelona. Credit: AP

Police hunting the driver of the Barcelona van attack have shot a man dead in an area west of the city.

Officials said the man killed was wearing what looked like an explosives belt.

A Europe-wide man hunt is on the way for Younes Abouyaaqoub, who is believed to have driven the van into pedestrians in the Las Ramblas district on Thursday night.

It is unclear at this stage if the shot man is Abouyaaqoub, as some local media have reported.

Police released these images of Abouyaaqoub earlier. Credit: Police handout

Thirteen people died in the attack, including seven-year-old British boy Julian Cadman.

Abouyaaqoub is believed to have hijacked another car to flee the scene, killing the driver.

This brings the death toll from the Barcelona attack and a second attack on Friday in the Spanish coastal town of Cambrils to 15.