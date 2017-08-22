'Donald Trump' ecstasy pills seized by German police

The 5000 orange tablets have an estimated street value of almost £36,000.

The pills were embossed with the face of the US President. Polizei Osnabrück

Police in Germany have seized 5,000 Donald Trump-shaped ecstasy pills.

The little orange tablets - which have an estimated street value of almost £36,000 - were vaguely face-shaped, had a replica of the US President's face on their fronts and the word "Trump" and some stars on the back.

Traffic police discovered the commander-in-chief-shaped pills and a large amount of cash, during a random traffic stop near the northern town of Osnabrück on Saturday evening.

A large wad of cash was found with the 5,000 ecstasy tablets. Polizei Osnabrück

The 51-year-old driver of the car and his 17-year-old son were arrested at the scene and the Austrian-registered car towed away.

The pair said they were on their way to Hanover, travelling to Austria from the Netherlands, where they said they had been to purchase a vehicle, although the sale had not been successful.