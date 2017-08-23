  • STV
Boy, 14, arrested over Macarena in street in Saudi Arabia

ITV

The child is reportedly being questioned for disrupting traffic in Jeddah.

A 14-year-old boy has reportedly been arrested in Saudi Arabia after dancing the Macarena in the street.

Footage posted on social media shows the teenager wearing headphones and walking into the middle of a road in front of stopped cars.

After smiling at the camera he then breaks into the well known dance routine in the middle of Tahlia Street in the coastal city of Jeddah.

The child is reportedly being questioned by police after being accused of "improper public behaviour" and for disrupting traffic.

The boy's name and nationality were not given and it was not clear whether he would be formally charged.

Many social media users have defended the teenager, with some even calling him a "hero".

However, others have suggested his behaviour was "immoral".

Earlier in August, Saudi singer Adballah Al Shahani was reportedly arrested for performing the "dab" in an onstage dance.

The dance move - which involves a person tucking their head into the their arm - is banned in Saudi Arabia because local authorities in the deeply conservative country say it is a reference to drugs culture and advocates or encourages it.

In 2014, six young Iranians were arrested and forced to apologise on state television after posting a video online of them dancing to Pharrell Williams' song "Happy".

Three men and three unveiled women were seemingly joining in with the global trend of dancing to the song and uploading the video to YouTube.

However, authorities in the country believed the "vulgar clip... hurt public chastity".

