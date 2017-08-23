  • STV
Hillary Clinton says her 'skin crawled' during TV debate

ITV

The former presidential candidate considered telling Donald Trump to 'back up, you creep'.

Hillary Clinton said her 'skin crawled' at Donald Trump's behaviour during their TV debate.
Hillary Clinton said her 'skin crawled' at Donald Trump's behaviour during their TV debate. AP

Hillary Clinton revealed she considered telling Donald Trump to "back up, you creep" in an infamous election television debate.

The Democratic Presidential nominee is giving her first detailed account of her failed race to become the first female US president in a her memoir What Happened.

Mrs Clinton said she had "let down" her supporters and admitted that she had a long list of regrets in extracts read out on MSNBC's Morning Joe show on Wednesday

But she also accused her rival Donald Trump of playing dirty, accusing him of trying to physically "intimidate" her by repeatedly "looming" behind her during their second television debate.

We were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. > It was incredibly uncomfortable, he was literally breathing down my neck. > My skin crawled.
Hillary Clinton
Mrs Clinton wonders if she should have challenged Trump over his his effort to intimidate her.
Mrs Clinton wonders if she should have challenged Trump over his his effort to intimidate her. AP

Mrs Clinton points out that the debate came just two days after Mr Trump's "grab them by the p*y" comments about sexually assaulting women had come to light.

In the book, she recalls considering turning around to to say: "Back up, you creep. I know you love to intimidate women but you can't intimidate me, so back up."

Looking back, she admitted wondering whether she should have chosen to address his actions.

"It certainly would have been better TV," she said.

"Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world."

Mrs Clinton said she still re-ran decisions from the election in her head constantly.
Mrs Clinton said she still re-ran decisions from the election in her head constantly. AP

Mrs Clinton also admitted that she was still consumed by her failure to beat Mr Trump to the presidency.

"I couldn't get the job done. And I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life," she writes.

However she said that her memoir would not be a blow-by-blow memoir of the 2016 election as she had "too little distance" to write a dispassionate account.

Instead, it will be a vie through her eyes of an experience that was "exhilarating, joyful, humbling, infuriating and just plain baffling".

What Happened is published by Simon & Schuster and will be released next month.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.