Trump calls for unity 24 hours after Phoenix clashes

Donald Trump has called for unity in America as he struck a more conciliatory tone than 24 hours earlier.

On Tuesday night, the US president took aim at his opponents at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, lashing out at Democrats in Congress and the "fake news" media, while protesters clashed with police outside the venue.

But addressing veterans at an American Legion conference on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada, the Republican spoke in measured tones and stuck to his prepared remarks.

He said all Americans must learn the same work ethic, patriotism and devotion as veterans.

Mr Trump said: "We are here to hold you up as an example of strength, courage and resolve that our country will need to overcome the many challenges that we face."

He added: "We are not defined by the colour of our skin, the figure on our paycheck or the party of our politics. We are defined by our shared humanity."

Mr Trump had opened his Tuesday rally in Phoenix much the same way but quickly erupted in anger, blaming the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organised by white supremacists.

In Phoenix he read from his three responses to the racially charged violence, becoming more animated with each one.

He withdrew from his suit pocket the written statement he had read the day a woman was killed by a man who had ploughed a car through counter-protesters, but he skipped over the trouble-causing part: his observation that "many sides" were to blame.

In the shadow of the rally, thousands of protesters took to the streets.

It was peaceful at first, but arguments broke out on street corners and police lost patience, firing rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters.