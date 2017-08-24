Prince William condemns death of wildlife activist

William has condemned the "violent and apparently targeted murder" of Wayne Lotter.

Wayne Lotter was killed in Dar es Salaam last week.

The Duke of Cambridge has condemned the "violent and apparently targeted murder" of the head of a wildlife conservation foundation in Tanzania.

Wayne Lotter, who was co-founder and president of PAMS Foundation,was killed last week while travelling through the city of Dar es Salaam.

The 51-year-old from South Africa has been credited for his "tireless and courageous work" against poaching gangs.

Prince William, who has campaigned to end the illegal wildlife trade and is patron of the charity Tusk, said in a statement: "Wayne Lotter's violent and apparently targeted murder shows just how dangerous the situation has become in relation to the big money that is associated with the illegal ivory and rhino horn trades.

"Rangers and conservationists put themselves in harm's way every day to stop organised criminals destroying Africa's natural resources. Governments and NGOs must win this fight for the sake of all of us, especially those in communities whose livelihoods are being plundered by murderous criminals.

"My deepest condolences to Wayne's family and all those at PAMS Foundation for this senseless loss."

Police in Tanzania have launched an investigation into his death.