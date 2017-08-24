$758.7m ticket holder is biggest ever US lottery winner

The winner beat odds of 292.2 million to one and 170 million other ticketholders.

Around 170 million tickets were sold in the build-up to Wednesday night's draw. AP

One lucky person in Massachusetts is sitting on the biggest winning lottery ticket in US history.

The holder overcame odds of 292.2 million to one and around 170 million other competitors to claim the $758.7m (£593m) rollover Powerball jackpot.

It is the second-largest US lottery pot behind the $1.6bn (£1.25bn) prize won in January last year.

However that prize was shared by three ticket holders.

The latest winner, who bought the ticket at Handy Variety in Watertown near Boston, has the option of taking the jackpot in chunks or collecting an instant but taxable payout of $480.5m (£375.5m).

The $758.7m (£593m) annuity option sees the fortune paid out over 29 years in 30 payments which each increase 5% annually.

However, it is the immediate payout that has proven the more popular option with previous winners as it can lead to greater gains through investments.

Wednesday night's winning numbers in the Powerball lottery were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26 with a Powerball of 4.

The powerball jackpot will be rest to $40m (£31m). AP

Six other tickets each won $2m (£1.56m) while 34 other tickets are worth $1m (£780,000).

The estimated jackpot in the lottery, which is played in 44 US states as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, will now be reset to $40 million (£31m).

The UK's Lotto prize will never reach such astronomical figures as it has a rollover cap of £22m.

The cap sees the jackpot awarded to the ticket holder or holders with the most correct numbers in the next draw.