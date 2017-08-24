Submarine owner may be charged with murder of journalist

A Danish inventor is suspected of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Kim Wall went missing on August 10 before the torso was discovered 11 days later. AP

A Danish inventor suspected of killing a Swedish journalist on board his submarine could be charged with murder, a prosecutor has said.

Police are expected to ask for new charges when Peter Madsen next appears in court.

Kim Wall's headless torso was spotted on Monday floating in water off Copenhagen by a cyclist.

The cause of the journalist's death is not yet known, police said.

Ms Wall was working on a story about Madsen, say her family, ritzau / Rasmus Ejlers

The 30-year-old was last seen alive on August 10 aboard the submarine.

Madsen will appear for a custody hearing on September 5 where he will learn whether his pre-trial detention should be extended.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said police expect to raise the preliminary charges against him from manslaughter to murder at the hearing.

Copenhagen police say the body's head, arms and legs had "deliberately been cut off".

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been arrested over the death. APTV

DNA tests have confirmed the torso was Ms Wall's and dried blood found inside the submarine, which sank during the trip, also matched her DNA.

According to her family, Ms Wall was working on a story about Madsen, 46, who dreamed of launching a manned space mission.

Madsen initially told police he had let Ms Wall off the submarine on an island.

He later told police he buried her at sea after an accident aboard his submarine, UC3 Nautilus.