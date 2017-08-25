  • STV
  • MySTV

Hiker stripped bare after being struck by lightning

ITV

Mathias Steinhuber was taking a photo when an almighty flash ripped through his body.

The lightning bolt was so powerful it ripped Mathias Steinhuber's underwear off.
The lightning bolt was so powerful it ripped Mathias Steinhuber's underwear off. AP

A hiker has survived being struck from head to toe by a lightning bolt so powerful it ripped off all the clothes from his body and burned a hole in one of his shoes.

Mathias Steinhuber had an entry wound on his head and an exit wound on his foot after being struck when he stopped to take a photo on a 9,000ft peak in the Sierra Nevada range in California.

"I woke up. I had blood everywhere, my clothes were ripped apart," the Austrian told AP.

"At some distance I heard my girlfriend scream my name. My first conclusion was that I probably fell down the mountain."

The exit wound on Mathias Steinhuber's foot.
The exit wound on Mathias Steinhuber's foot. AP

Steinhuber said a thunderstorm could be seen in the distance but there was no rain or lightning nearby when the thunderbolt struck.

He was on the climb with his girlfriend Kathrin Klausner and a friend Carla Elvidge.

"He was taking a picture and the next thing I know, I see this white flash, like an explosion," Elvidge said.

Another lightning bolt narrowly missed Klausner, though she felt a shock in her body, before the women called for help, unsure if Steinhuber would even survive.

Martin Steinhuber could make light of his luck in surviving the lightning strike.
Martin Steinhuber could make light of his luck in surviving the lightning strike. AP

A paramedic was flown onto the nearby Tinker Knob peak and tended to Steinhuber before he was taken to a nearby hospital and flown on to a specialist Californian burns centre.

Steinhuber was said to be in fair condition and said he felt extraordinarily lucky to have survived.

He was even able to joke about his apparent good fortune.

"Somebody told me the odds are higher winning the lottery than getting struck by lightning," he said.

"I would've rather won the lottery."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.