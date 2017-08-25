Bus drives off pier in Russia killing at least 12

Three more are missing after the bus carrying construction workers went into sea.

Breaking: Twelve are dead.

A bus has driven off a pier in southern Russia killing 12 and leaving three others missing.

Twenty people were rescued after the bus plunged into the Black Sea, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The bus was carrying workers who were building a pier for an oil company not far from Crimea.

Investigators did not immediately give a cause for why the bus drove off the pier on Friday morning.