Fatalities as gunmen storm packed mosque in Afghanistan

Security forces have surrounded the building, which is crowded with worshippers.

The Shiite mosque was attacked during Friday prayers. Karim Amini

At least two people have been killed after gunmen attacked a packed mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul.

Initial reports said the cleric performing the prayer service and a security guard were killed.

Police said the armed men were still inside the building, which was crowded with Shiite worshippers during Friday prayers.

Mir Hussain Nasiri, a member of Afghanistan's Shiite clerical council, said the attackers have taken over a section of the mosque with separate prayer areas for men and women.

Security forces have surrounded the mosque, which is in the north of the city.

A police official initially said the forces were holding back to prevent more casualties.