  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands evacuated before Hurricane Harvey hits Texas

ITV

The 'life-threatening' tropical storm will bring 80mph winds and rain.

Buildings are boarded up in preparation for Harvey to hit.
Buildings are boarded up in preparation for Harvey to hit. AP

Thousands of people have been evacuated near Texas as Hurricane Harvey approaches.

The "life-threatening" tropical storm is set to bring 80mph winds and rain across a 30-mile stretch of coastline.

If it turns into a major hurricane winds could top 110mph and cause massive damage.

Residents boarded up buildings in preparation for when the storm hits.

Supermarket aisle were also left empty as people stockpiled food and water supplies.

There were empty shelves as residents stockpiled supplies.
There were empty shelves as residents stockpiled supplies. EBU

Once it makes landfall, the storm could last as long as three days.

Some forecasts indicated rain totals over several days extending into next week could exceed 24in.

This will exacerbate the threat of flooding brought by tropical downpours, the National Hurricane Centre said.

One couple, who moved into their new house less than a month ago, said they hoped they would have a home to come back to.

Others posted hopeful messages as they boarded up their businesses.

"Be nice Harvey," one bike shop owner wrote.

'Be nice Harvey', one business owner asked.
'Be nice Harvey', one business owner asked. AP

Harvey would be the first major hurricane to hit Texas since Ike in September 2008 brought winds of 110mph to the Galveston and Houston areas and left damage costing 22 billion dollars (£17 billion).

Numerous cities were shipping in sandbags, extra water and other items ahead of the storm.

Texas governor Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Centre to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions.

Mr Abbott also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast, to speed deployment of state resources to any areas affected.

Nearly all of the state's 367-mile coast was under a hurricane or tropical storm warning or watch as of Thursday.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.