Thousands evacuated before Hurricane Harvey hits Texas

The 'life-threatening' tropical storm will bring 80mph winds and rain.

Buildings are boarded up in preparation for Harvey to hit. AP

Thousands of people have been evacuated near Texas as Hurricane Harvey approaches.

The "life-threatening" tropical storm is set to bring 80mph winds and rain across a 30-mile stretch of coastline.

If it turns into a major hurricane winds could top 110mph and cause massive damage.

Residents boarded up buildings in preparation for when the storm hits.

Supermarket aisle were also left empty as people stockpiled food and water supplies.

There were empty shelves as residents stockpiled supplies. EBU

Once it makes landfall, the storm could last as long as three days.

Some forecasts indicated rain totals over several days extending into next week could exceed 24in.

This will exacerbate the threat of flooding brought by tropical downpours, the National Hurricane Centre said.

One couple, who moved into their new house less than a month ago, said they hoped they would have a home to come back to.

Others posted hopeful messages as they boarded up their businesses.

"Be nice Harvey," one bike shop owner wrote.

'Be nice Harvey', one business owner asked. AP

Harvey would be the first major hurricane to hit Texas since Ike in September 2008 brought winds of 110mph to the Galveston and Houston areas and left damage costing 22 billion dollars (£17 billion).

Numerous cities were shipping in sandbags, extra water and other items ahead of the storm.

Texas governor Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Centre to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions.

Mr Abbott also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast, to speed deployment of state resources to any areas affected.

Nearly all of the state's 367-mile coast was under a hurricane or tropical storm warning or watch as of Thursday.