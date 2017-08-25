At least 28 dead in riots as Indian guru rape convicted

More than 250 people have been injured during protests in the north of the country.

Supporters set vehicles on fire in protest AP

At least 28 people have been killed and more than 250 injured in riots after an Indian spiritual leader was convicted of raping two of his followers.

Thousands of people gathered in protest against authorities in northern India after the guru, known as Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, was found guilty on Friday.

The prosecution of Singh, who attacked two women at his ashram in 2002, resulted in demonstrations against journalists as vehicles, windshields and broadcasting equipment were all damaged and buildings set on fire.

Ram Rahim Singh (centre) was convicted of raping his followers. AP

Some 15,000 Indian police and paramilitary soldiers patrolled the town of Panchkula as the verdict approach.

Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda sec, which claims to have 50 million followers, campaigns for vegetarianism and against drug addiction - while it also champions social causes.

Such sects have large-scale followings in India, and it is not uncommon for leaders to have heavily armed private militias protecting them.

Protesters smashed up a news broadcasting van AP

Ahead of his latest court appearance, Singh was accompanied by a 100-vehicle convoy en-route while thousands of his supporters set up camp outside court.

Following the verdict, riots broke out across India's Haryana state.

This was despite police having erected heavy metal barricades and barbed wire fencing, as well as army and helicopter patrols being deployed.

Heavy police patrols were in place across Panchkula. AP

Authorities ordered internet and mobile services to be shut down across both Haryana and Punjab as a security precaution.

Train services were canceled through the area, leading to railway delays across north India.

In a televised appeal on Thursday, Singh called on his supporters not to resort to violence.