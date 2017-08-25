Man with machete 'shot after attacking soldiers in Brussels

Attacker reportedly targeted soldiers on patrol in Brussels, according to local media.

A police cordon was in place in Brussels on Friday evening APTN

A machete-wielding attacker has reportedly been shot after targeting soldiers on patrol in Brussels, according to local media.

Pictures posted online showed a police cordon with paramedics working behind the line, while witnesses claimed they had seen a man with a knife confront two military officers in Boulevard Emile Jacqmain.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported that the officers were injured, but not badly.

The authorities have not yet confirmed any details of the incident, though the country's anti-terror Crisis Centre said soldiers had "neutralised" a person in the capital city.