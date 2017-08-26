North Korea fires 'several unidentified projectiles'

South Korea's military say the projectiles were fired from within North Korea's Kangwon province.

North Korea has reportedly launched 'several unidentified projectiles' into the sea off the country's eastern coast.

According to the South Korean military the projectiles were fired from within North Korea's Kangwon province, and flew for about 155 miles before landing in the sea.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South Korean and U.S. military were analysing the launch.