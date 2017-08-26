  • STV
  • MySTV

Category four hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas

ITV

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas after gaining strength.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall around 10pm local time in Texas
Hurricane Harvey made landfall around 10pm local time in Texas AP Photo/Eric Gay

Hurricane Harvey has made landfall in Texas after gaining strength and being reclassified as a Category 4 storm shortly before it hit the US southern coast.

The storm is thought to be the worst to hit the US for 12 years and according to the National Weather Service could create 12-foot storm surges and severe flooding.

President Donald Trump has made an official Disaster Declaration in response to the hurricane, meaning federal funds and resources will be able to be released quickly to deal with the disaster.

According to the National Hurricane Center the storm made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor in Texas at 10pm local time bringing with it 130mph winds and torrents of rain.

Immediately after it hit there were warnings of "catastrophic flooding expected due to heavy rainfall and storm surge".

Imagery shared by the National Environmental Satellite showed the scale of the storm as it was came ashore.

Ahead of the hurricane making landfall thousands of people had been evacuated from their homes as Texas authorities declared a state of disaster in the face of the "life-threatening" tropical storm.

Eleven million people were also reported to be under flash food watch, and more than 100,000 without power in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas, as the storm swept across the south.

Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain
Hurricane Harvey smashed into Texas late Friday, lashing a wide swath of the Gulf Coast with strong winds and torrential rain Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Hurricane Harvey brought strong winds to Corpus Christi as it hit the town's shoreline
Hurricane Harvey brought strong winds to Corpus Christi as it hit the town's shoreline Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times via USA Today/PA

Forecasters have predicted that the storm could last as long as three days with the possibility of rain totals over several days extending into next week exceeding 24 inches.

Concerns over a threat of flooding brought by tropical downpours have already been raised and residents were warned to prepare for the worst as the governor of Texas warned before the storm hit that it would be "a very major disaster".

At least one researcher has also already predicted there will be heavy damage left in Harvey's wake that could linger for months or longer.

University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said: "In terms of economic impact, Harvey will probably be on par with Hurricane Katrina.

"The Houston area and Corpus Christi are going to be a mess for a long time."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.