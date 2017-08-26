  • STV
  • MySTV

Hurricane Harvey: One dead as worst could be yet to come

ITV

Hurricane could dump up to 12ft of rain and severe flooding in Texas area.

A trailer knocked onto its side by high winds.
A trailer knocked onto its side by high winds. AP

Texans who made it through the first ferocious blasts of Hurricane Harvey have been warned that "catastrophic" flooding and storm surges pose a fresh deadly threat as the storm lingers with one person already losing their life.

Harvey slammed into the Texas coast overnight on Friday with winds of up to 130mph before dropping swiftly from a category four storm to a much less severe category one. It calmed to a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon.

But officials say the worst could be yet to come.

A judge in Texas has confirmed one death caused by the Hurricane in the coastal city of Rockford.

The National Hurricane Centre warned that "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" was expected across the middle and upper Texas coast.

President Donald Trump has declared an official disaster in the area, with experts saying there is a risk of 12-foot storm surges and severe flooding.

Images from Texas on the first morning after the storm showed trailers tossed on their sides, trees downed and roof slates ripped off by the force of the winds.

No deaths were immediately reported, after a high-profile campaign urging residents in high-risk areas to evacuate.

One of the worst-hit places was Rockport, a city of around 10,000 that was directly in the storm's path.

Its mayor said Harvey hit his coastal community "right on the nose" and left "widespread devastation".

Some buildings were destroyed, while other homes, businesses and schools suffered heavily damage.

Whilst the first dramatic destruction is over, there are more troubles ahead as the storm stalls over the Texas coastline for several days.

The real risk lies not in the intensity of the storm, but its duration.

Harvey is moving at just two miles an hour, and is set to drop as much as three feet of rain on to the coast as it slowly moves on over the next five days.

Some areas are already seeing flooding, with the National Hurricane Centre warning people against driving into standing water.

Forecasters are also predicting that the storm may meander into the Gulf of Mexico waters, pick up strength again and then turn back in fora potential second hit on what may be an already flooded Houston-Galveston area.

The storm is set to remain over Texas for around five days.
The storm is set to remain over Texas for around five days. AP

Coastal areas could be hit by a double whammy of inland flooding plus storm surges whipped up by the storm coming inland.

Some are predicting that in a worst case scenario the damage could be as bad as Hurricane Katrina which devastated New Orleans.

"I can't remember a storm that made landfall that was both very strong and very slow and not really even moving inland and it stalls along the coast," said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

"The Houston area and Corpus Christi are going to be a mess for a long time."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.