Barcelona holds defiant rally against deadly attacks

King Felipe IV joined thousands out on the streets, many holding signs saying 'I'm not afraid'.

Crowds chanted 'I'm not afraid' in response to the attacks. AP

Thousands of people staged a rally against terror in Barcelona after the deadly attacks in Las Ramblas and Cambrils that left 15 dead and more than 100 wounded.

Crowds shouted "I'm not afraid" in defiance as they flooded the centre of the city on Saturday.

The phrase has grown from a spontaneous civic answer to violence into a slogan that Spain's entire political class has unanimously embraced.

Barcelona police said some 500,000 people were at the march. AP

In a first for a Spanish monarch, King Felipe VI joined a public demonstration, along with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and other Spanish and Catalan regional officials.

The monarch walked alongside emergency workers, taxis drivers, police and ordinary citizens who helped immediately after the August 17 attack leading the march.

Barcelona police said some 500,000 people were at the march.

Spain's King Felipe, centre, and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, 3rd left, at the rally. AP

Two menare facing charges over the attacks, which were claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group.

Medical authorities said that 22 people wounded in the attacks are still being treated in hospitals. Six of them remain in critical condition.

A further two men have been freed, while police say the other eight members of the terror cell are all dead.

The rally was staged in response to the attacks in Barcelona and Camrils. AP

The sister of two of the alleged extremists gave an emotional speech thanking her neighbours for the support shown to Muslim families in Ripoll.

"We share the same grief and the (need) for an understanding of what happened," said Hafida Oukabir, whose younger brother Moussa was shot dead by police in Cambrils and whose elder brother Driss is under custody facing terrorism charges.

"We must all work together to stop this from ever happening again."