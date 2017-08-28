  • STV
Thousands rescued from catastrophic flooding in Houston

Thousands have required rescuing in and around Houston after dramatic flooding submerged many parts.

Thousands of people were rescued by emergency services.
Thousands of people required rescuing in and around Houston after dramatic flooding submerged many parts of the city in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Floodwaters up to neck-height in some areas swamped Houston after the storm dumped more than two feet of rain over the weekend.

Hundreds of people could be seen taking refuge on rooftops as emergency services were overwhelmed by calls for rescue.

Boats and helicopters were deployed to bring people to safety, including a group of care home residents pictured trapped in a flooded lounge.

Flooding forced shut both of the city's major airports on Sunday, while authorities also planned to evacuate Houston's main public hospital.

And torrential rain is expected to batter Texas for days to come, with forecasters anticipating up to 50 inches of precipitation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a special plea for people to head to high ground as authorities continued to deal with the emergency.

His comments came as weather experts described the devastating flooding as "unprecedented" and "unknown and beyond" anything previously experienced.

By the end of Sunday, many main roads resembled rivers, with hundreds of people being rescued from their homes on volunteer boats.

Elderly residents at a flooded care home in Dickinson.
Rescues were launched by air and boat, operating in some areas where flood water reached chest height.

Drivers had to be helped from vehicles submerged by water, while pictures showed elderly residents trapped in a flooded care home living room in Dickinson, Texas.

Dramatic footage showed the group of pensioners being carried to safety in a combined boat and helicopter operation.

A man is rescued from his vehicle after it became submerged.
Texans had been warned to expect "catastrophic" flooding and storm surges as Hurricane Harvey killed at least two people.

The storm slammed into the Texas coast overnight on Friday with winds of up to 130mph, before being downgraded from a category four storm to a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon.

But nobody could anticipate the destruction wreaked by the flood waters, leaving many parts of the city completely submerged.

Residents at the care home in Dickinson were eventually rescued.
President Donald Trump has declared an official disaster in the area.

One person was killed in Aransas County when in a fire at home during the storm, county judge Burt Mills said. A second person died in flooding in Harris County, where Houston is located.

In a series of tweets, President Trump described Harvey as a "500 year flood".

The president reported that experts had "never seen" a storm of such ferocity.

