Spain terror attacks death toll rises as German woman dies

16 people have now died after atrocities in Barcelona tourist area and nearby Cambrils.

Memorials to those killed in Las Ramblas and Cambrils. AP

The death toll from the terror attacks in Spain has risen to 16 after a German woman died in hospital from injuries sustained in the van attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

The 51-year-old woman has not been named by Spanish authorities, who confirmed her death ten days after the attacks.

A total of 14 people have now died from the attack in Barcelona, and a woman was killed in a linked attack in nearby Cambrils.

A man was also fatally stabbed during a carjacking as the van driver made his getaway from Las Ramblas.

More than 120 people were wounded in the attacks, 24 of whom remain in hospital. Five are in a critical condition.

Some 500,000 people marched on Sunday in Barcelona to condemn the attacks.