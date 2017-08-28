Indian spiritual leader jailed for raping followers

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction sparked violent protests that killed at least 38.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (centre) has been sentenced to ten years in jail. AP

An Indian spiritual leader has been sentenced to ten years in prison for raping his followers.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty on Friday of raping two women.

He denied raping the women, in a case that stems from charges filed in 2002.

His conviction last week sparked violent protests by his followers that left at least 38 people dead.

Dera Sacha Sauda sect members overturn a TV outside broadcast van on the streets of Panchkula on Friday. AP

Tens of thousands of his enraged followers set fire to government buildings, vandalised bus stations and attacked police and TV journalists in Panchkula, where the verdict was announced.

Thousands of police, paramilitary and army soldiers were deployed in Rohtak, where the flamboyant guru had been held, to prevent a repeat of Friday's violence.

Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda sect claims to have about 50 million followers and campaigns for vegetarianism and against drug addiction.

It also organizes blood donation drives and tree-planting drives.