Trump promises 'every asset' to help Storm Harvey victims

He said protecting US lives was his top priority as Storm Harvey continues to pound Gulf Coast.

Volunteers evacuate a neighborhood in Houston, Texas. AP

Donald Trump has said "every asset at his command" is available to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey is continuing to pour heavy rain on the Houston area of Texas for a fourth consecutive day.

Thousands of people were being evacuated from the area as floodwaters reached neck-height in some places.

The storm has been blamed for at least three confirmed deaths. In one incident, a woman was killed in Houston when a tree fell onto her trailer home.

With nearly two more feet of rain expected, authorities are concerned the worst is yet to come.

President Trump has declared a state of emergency in Texas and neighbouring Louisiana as Harvey, now classed as a tropical storm, raged.

Mr Trump, who will visit the region on Tuesday, said protecting American lives was his top priority as Harvey continues to pound the US Gulf Coast.

The president said that "there's probably never been anything like" the storm and that "recovery will be a long and difficult road".

"Every asset at my command is at the disposal of local officials," Mr Trump said.

"We are one American family - we hurt together, we struggle together and, believe me, we endure together.

"To the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are 100% with you."

More rain is expected in the coming days.

Harvey is the first major natural disaster of Mr Trump's presidency.

He promised a rapid federal response for those affected, saying: "You're going to have what you need and it's going to be fast."

Rescuers are continuing to pluck people from the floodwaters - with at least 2,000 helped so far, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Up to 20 more inches of rain could fall in the coming days, on top of the more than 30 inches some places have already seen, National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said on Monday.

Harvey was the fiercest hurricane to hit the US in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.