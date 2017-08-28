North Korea launches missile over Japan landing in ocean

Projectile passed over the island of Hokkaido before breaking up into three pieces.

North Korea's latest launched missile (not shown) flew over Japan. AP

North Korea has fired a missile which managed to fly over northern Japan, authorities say.

The projectile passed over the island of Hokkaido before breaking up into three pieces and landing in the Pacific ocean, according to officials in Japan.

South Korea's military said the missile flew more than 1,600 miles.

The latest firing of a rocket by the rogue state came just weeks after an exchange of threats between North Korea and US president Donald Trump, as tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions continue to increase.

And it follows a similar missile exercise carried out by the authoritarian regime on Saturday, where three short-range rockets were fired into the sea off North Korea's coast.

More to follow...