Storm Harvey: Flood defences breached around Houston

ITV

Officials in Texas have warned the death toll could soar with risk of further flooding.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Houston area.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Houston area. AP

Three major flood defences in the Houston area have begun overflowing as Texas officials warned the death toll from Tropical Storm Harvey could soar.

The Addicks and Barker reservoirs, built in the 1940s and designed to withstand a "1,000-year flood", are both at record high levels following days of heavy rain. 

Authorities had hoped a controlled water release from both reservoirs would prevent further flooding, but the amount of water entering has exceeded that being let out.

The Columbia Lakes levee in Brazoria County, south of Houston, has also been breached, according to officials in the state.

It is feared there could be further flooding as a result of the breaches.

Authorities have only confirmed three deaths because of the storm, but a family of six died trying to escape the Texas floodwater, according to a relative. 

The two grandparents and four children, aged six to 16, reportedly died after their van sank into a bayou in Houston.

Manuel and Belia Saldivar and their grandchildren, Daisy, Xavier and Dominic, reportedly died along with a fourth grandchild, Devy (not pictured).
Manuel and Belia Saldivar and their grandchildren, Daisy, Xavier and Dominic, reportedly died along with a fourth grandchild, Devy (not pictured). Family handout

Donald Trump is heading to Texas for briefings on the federal government's work to help the state recover from Harvey, which has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

The storm marks the first time Mr Trump has been tested by a major natural disaster.

On Monday, he said "every asset at his command" was available to help those affected by the storm

The President and First Lady head to Texas.
The President and First Lady head to Texas. AP

The president said that federal cash for storm-ravaged areas will arrive quickly.

"To the people of Texas and Louisiana, we are 100% with you," Mr Trump said.

Rescue crews have been overwhelmed by thousands of calls for help during one of the heaviest downpours in US history and have had little time to search for potential victims.

A woman was killed when heavy rain dislodged a large tree on to her trailer home in the small town of Porter and there are other reports of people missing or presumed dead.

A Houston hotel said one of its employees disappeared while helping about 100 guests and workers evacuate the building amid rising floodwaters.

The George R. Brown Convention Center is being used as a shelter.
The George R. Brown Convention Center is being used as a shelter. AP

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said: "I'm really worried about how many bodies we're going to find.

"We know in these kind of events that, sadly, the death toll goes up, historically."

Rescuers are continuing to pluck people from inundated neighbourhoods, with mayor Sylvester Turner putting the number saved by police at more than 3,000.

The Coast Guard said it had rescued more than 3,000 by boat and air, and was taking more than 1,000 calls per hour.

America's fourth-largest city has been mostly paralysed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast. With nearly two foot more rain expected on top of the 30 inches that has fallen so far in some places, authorities worry the worst might be yet to come.

