Blind man stuck in Houston floods helped by journalist

The family had been waving a white banner in a plea for help.

A blind man suffering from a seizure who found himself trapped in a Houston home flooded by Storm Harvey was helped to safety by an ITV News journalist.

Earl Rolls, who suffers from diabetes and epilepsy, and his family were stuck inside their Texas home surrounded by water almost four foot deep.

The family's pleas for help, which had gone unnoticed for days, were heard by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore, who had been reporting from the scene.

Thousands of people in Houston have been rescued by emergency services from flooded homes since Storm Harvey hit at the weekend, leaving resources stretched to the limit.

And with no paramedics or firefighters available to help, Moore helped carry Mr Rolls, who had begun suffering a seizure, to dry land.

The family home (r) was surrounded by water at least four feet deep.

Storm Harvey, which was initially graded a hurricane, has wreaked havoc across many parts of Texas for days.

Many areas of Houston have been submerged by floodwaters from almost unprecedented levels of rainfall in the area.

As rain continues to fall, three major flood defences in the Houston area have begun overflowing.

Moore was observing flood waters rising when he glimpsed the stranded Rolls family from a bridge.

He said they were "clearly in need" of help and rescue, yet there was "no sign" of police or volunteers nearby.

"Someone inside was suffering multiple seizures," Moore said.

"We summoned paramedics, but this city is overwhelmed. There was no prospect of anyone coming."

A younger family member and Moore then helped Mr Rolls, leaving his home with just a cane, wade through the water and reach safe ground.

Mr Rolls told ITV News he had been waiting "for days" for help.