Kim Jong-un promises more Pacific Ocean missile launches

North Korea will continue to develop the ability to contain Guam, says state media.

North Korea fired a missile which flew over Japan on Tuesday. AP

North Korea will continue to fire missiles towards the Pacific Ocean and develop the ability to contain Guam, according to state media.

Kim Jong-un called on the country to carry on with its test launches just a day after Pyongyang sent a rocket flying over northern Japan.

The UN Security Council has "strongly condemned" Tuesday's missile launch, which saw tensions in Japan rise.

US President Donald Trump also criticised the exercise, describing North Korea as showing "contempt" for its neighbours - before reiterating that "all options are on the table".

But despite repeat warnings and global condemnation, the North has indicated it is ready to continue firing missiles.

Kim Jong-un has pledged further missile launches. AP

Pyongyang described the latest launch as a "muscle-flexing" response to joint US-South Korean military drills on the peninsula.

The North views the drills as an invasion rehearsal, and often reacts angrily when they take place.

State media KCNA said Tuesday's missile was an intermediate range Hwasong-12, which North Korea first successfully tested in May.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the firing, and described it as a "meaningful prelude" to containing Guam - a strategic US island base in the Pacific.

The enigmatic leader also said it was "necessary to positively push forward the work for putting the strategic force on a modern basis by conducting more ballistic rocket launching drills with the Pacific as a target in the future".

Moon Jae-in described the latest launch as more than 'provocation'. AP

Meanwhile, the leaders of South Korea and Japan spoke over the phone, criticising North Korea's actions.

Moon Jae-in, president of South Korea, described the launch as "more than just a provocation and a violent act against a neighbouring country".

Moon also expressed words of consolation for the Japanese public.