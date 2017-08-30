Gulf War veteran 'loses everything' in Storm Harvey

Texan Charles Bowman, who is on holiday in the UK, woke up to news his home was destroyed.

Charles Bowman says it looks like a 'bomb blew up' inside his trailer. SWNS

A Texan on holiday in the UK has told of his devastation after waking up to the news Storm Harvey has destroyed his home.

Gulf War veteran Charles Bowman said it looked like a "bomb blew up" inside his trailer after a huge tree came down on top of it.

Mr Bowman, who is visiting friends in the UK, anxiously watched news reports as the tropical storm crept closer to his hometown of Rockport, Texas, 220 miles south of Houston.

Pictures show the damage wrought by the storm to Mr Bowman's home where he lived with his two sons, Erik, 26, and John, 29.

Mr Bowman's home after it was flattened by Storm Harvey. SWNS

The heartbroken American, who served in the US Army for over 20 years, said: "I live on the coast and I'm not a wealthy man. Everything is gone.

"My motorcycles, clothes, a gift from my friend - a pool cue - that meant a lot to me, my leathers.

"It's like a bomb blew up inside and there is this huge puddle around it.

"It is all completely gone. It is worse than what I saw in the army."

The 60-year-old arrived in the UK in mid-August and had planned to travel around for a few months visiting friends.

Mr Bowman worked at a landscaping company which was also completely demolished by the bad weather.

He said: "We are all devasted."