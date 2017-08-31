Storm Harvey: Flooded chemical plant likely to explode

It is feared the plant near Houston will combust and cause an intense fire.

A flooded chemical plant near to Houston is likely to explode and cause an intense fire, it is feared, as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to take its toll.

The deluge from Harvey and a lack of power mean the plant, in Crosby - 25 miles northeast of Houston - could combust, according to Arkema's CEO.

It comes as flood waters begin to recede across parts of the US city.

Five days of torrential rain has submerged Houston, America's fourth-largest city, while three flood defences - one of which is designed to withstand a '1,000-year flood' - have overflown.

Homes within a 1.5-mile radius of the Arkema plant have been evacuated.

The work-site was shut before Harvey made landfall last week, while all remaining staff were sent home on Tuesday.

An explosion and intense fire are expected as the plant is surrounded by six feet of water, meaning chemical compounds - which must be stored at low temperatures - will warm up.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has promised billions of pounds in aid to help Texas rebuild.

It is believed that the US has $2.3 billion in disaster funds.

Harvey was downgraded to a tropical depression on Thursday, but experts warned that more catastrophic flooding was expected.

The death toll from Harvey has been raised to 20, but a further 17 deaths are being investigated as potentially Harvey-related.

Police said officers had found a submerged van in which a Houston family of six was killed as they tried to escape the flood waters.

The two grandparents and four children, aged six to 16, died after their van sank in Houston.

Around 24,000 members of the National Guard are being deployed in the state to help with disaster relief.

Houston's mayor, Sylvester Turner, imposed a night-time curfew between 10pm and 5am in a bid to prevent looting and protect public safety.