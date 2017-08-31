Before and after shots show full extent of Texas flooding

Satellite imagery taken before and after Storm Harvey reveals scale of devastation.

Satellite images reveal scale of devastation left in storm Harvey's wake. 2017 DigitalGlobe

Satellite imagery taken of the Texas landscape before and after storm Harvey brought heavy rainfall and flooding to the area has revealed the full extent of the devastation the storm has left behind.

The storm was still classed as a hurricane when it made landfall on the coast of Texas on Friday with winds in excess of 130 miles per hour tearing through the city of Houston and across the state to Louisiana.

Now more than five days after the storm hit and following almost a week of rain and flooding satellite imagery company DigitalGlobe have released shocking pictures of what the areas in the storm's direct path looked like before and after the natural disaster.

Holiday Lakes, Texas, before the storm

A satellite image of Holiday Lakes, Texas, on April 3. 2017 DigitalGlobe

Holiday Lakes, Texas, after the storm

A satellite image of Holiday Lakes, Texas, on August 30. 2017 DigitalGlobe

Brookshire, Texas, before the storm

A satellite image of Brookshire, Texas, on November 20, 2016. 2017 DigitalGlobe

Brookshire, Texas, after the storm

A satellite image of Brookshire, Texas, on August 30. 2017 DigitalGlobe

Simonton, Texas, before the storm

A satellite image of Simonton, Texas, on November 20, 2016. 2017 DigitalGlobe

Simonton, Texas, after the storm

A satellite image of Simonton, Texas, on August 30. 2017 DigitalGlobe

Wharton, Texas, before the storm

A satellite image of Wharton, Texas, on October 9, 2016. 2017 DigitalGlobe

Wharton, Texas, after the storm