EU ban on powerful vacuum cleaners comes into effect
Vacuum cleaners with a motor that exceeds 900 watts banned under new energy rule.
Shoppers will be vying to hoover up the last of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market as a new EU law comes into effect.
The new energy rule means manufacturers will not be able to make or import vacuum cleaners with a motor that exceeds 900 watts.
Vacuum cleaners are subject to EU energy labelling and ecodesign requirements.
The European Commission website says: "From September 2017, the most efficient vacuum cleaners will carry a label of A+++. These ratings take into account the vacuum cleaners' total power and how efficiently that power is used to pick up dust."
It lists the following benefits to the new rules:
- Consumers can save 70 (£64.50) over the lifetime of the vacuum cleaner
- Europe could save 2-TWh of electricity per year by 2020 - the equivalent to the annual household electricity consumption in Belgium
- 6 million tonnes of CO2 will not be emitted - around the annual emissions of eight medium sized power plants