Trump orders prototypes for unfunded US-Mexico wall

The Trump administration has handed out the first contracts for prototypes of a US-Mexico border wall - though questions remain about how the eventual structure will be funded.

Construction companies in Alabama, Arizona, Mississippi and Texas have each been asked to construct a concrete test wall measuring 30ft (9m) wide and 30ft tall.

Funding for four other prototypes for a see-through structure, a construction method the president has previously endorsed, will be awarded next week.

The prototypes, which will be built within weeks, will cost a total of $3.6 million (£2.8m), US Customs and Border Protection announced.

The advance in the project comes a week after President Donald Trump threatened to shut the US government down if Congress fails to fund the overall construction, estimated at a minimum $11.3 billion (£8.7bn).

The wall, which Mr Trump says is needed to control immigration along the south border, was one of his most controversial campaign pledges.

He attacked the media in January, two weeks before he took office, for failing to report Mexico's alleged commitment to funding the wall.

However his promise for the southern neighbours to pay for it has been rejected by Mexican President Pena Nieto, who informed Mr Trump in August the country will not contribute funds to the project.