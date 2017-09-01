  • STV
US mother-to-be creates buzz with 20,000 bees on bump

ITV

Emily Mueller was not scared about the photo shoot - because she is a full-time beekeeper.

Beekeeper Emily Mueller managed to get some 20,000 bees to rest on her baby bump. Photo: SWNS
Beekeeper Emily Mueller managed to get some 20,000 bees to rest on her baby bump. Photo: SWNS

A pregnant mum has created a buzz after posing for maternity photos - with 20,000 bees swarming around her baby bump.

Emily Mueller, from the US state of Ohio, got the honeybees to settle on her stomach by holding the queen bee in a cage in her hand.

The 33-year-old is a full-time beekeeper who keeps 24 hives containing around 1.2 millions bees, and claims she has been stung a whopping 350 times this year alone.

But she said she wasn't scared about having the photos taken because she feels at ease with the insects.

On the morning of the shoot, Emily was called to a job which required her to remove a hive from a park and she used those bees for the pictures.

Mrs Mueller said she was stung three times during the photo shoot. SWNS
Mrs Mueller said she was stung three times during the photo shoot. SWNS

Despite being stung three times, she says the end result was worth it.

"A lot of people think I'm insane but I'm so comfortable with bees so it was never something I had anxiety about," Mrs Mueller said.

"I wore a dress that was long and covered my stomach and legs so the bees would be on the outside of my body as a precautionary measure, but I knew it was safe."

The Queen bee was put in a cage and attached to a branch which the rest of the swarm flew to. SWNS
The Queen bee was put in a cage and attached to a branch which the rest of the swarm flew to. SWNS

Mrs Mueller said having all of the bees on her felt like a "clinging sensation".

"They all stick to you and they are very warm, so it's almost like when a kitten is walking on you," she said.

"I felt calm throughout, though I did get stung three times.

"I accidentally squished one with my butt and another under my arm pit, and the third time I was pretending to eat a bee jokingly and I squashed one against my lip.

"The photos were worth it. I love them."

Former communications worker Emily runs Mueller Honey Bee Removal with husband Ryan, 37.

Mrs Mueller said the bee swarm was warm and felt like a kitten walking on her. SWNS
Mrs Mueller said the bee swarm was warm and felt like a kitten walking on her. SWNS

The couple have 24 hives of their own with around 50,000 bees in each.

"Bees have been a huge part of our lives for the past few years so I wanted to incorporate them into something important to me - like my maternity photos," Mrs Mueller said.

"I have three children and I had three miscarriages so it was in tribute to them all.

"Bees represent life and death and they are very spiritual creatures.

"I just want to raise awareness about how gentle they are."

