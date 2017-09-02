  • STV
  • MySTV

Donald Trump asks Congress for $7.9bn Harvey relief fund

ITV

US president wants initial disaster relief for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

*
AP

Donald Trump has asked Congress for $7.9 billion (£6bn) to provide initial relief for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Texas and Louisiana have been worst hit by the storm, with heavy flooding affecting both states, and the death toll has risen to 42 one week after Harvey hit the Gulf coast.

Authorities are continuing to go door-to-door in flood-hit areas, while some people are being allowed to return to their homes.

As well as the flooding, there has been a shortage of drinking water in some places. In Beaumont, Texas, people waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water.

The president and his wife Melania will make their second visit to Texas on Saturday. Mr Trump has pledged $1m of his personal fortune to help victims of the storm.

His request for relief funds, which is expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4bn (£5.7bn) to rapidly dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster aid coffers and $450 million (£347m) to finance disaster loans for small businesses.

The request also reiterates the need for Congress to increase the Government's $19.9 trillion (£15tn) borrowing limit by the end of this month. Republicans are signalling that they may link the unpopular debt limit increase to Harvey relief.

Houston resident Charles Murray (left) walks through his flooded living room.
Houston resident Charles Murray (left) walks through his flooded living room. AP

House Speaker Paul Ryan said nothing will stop a Harvey aid bill from getting through Congress.

He said a storm the size of Harvey is unprecedented and because of that it "deserves and requires federal response".

The White House says more than 436,000 households have registered for federal assistance.

The initial Harvey aid package would replenish FEMA disaster funds until September 30.

A larger aid package is likely to be put together before the end of the year.

It is feared the full-scale of the disaster could exceed the damage from 2005's Hurricane Katrina, which cost taxpayers $110bn (£85bn).

There is still at risk of flooding as a result of Harvey as far north as Indiana.

In Houston, officials tried to protect parts of the devastated city by deliberately flooding others.

The mayor announced plans to release water from two reservoirs that could keep as many as 20,000 homes flooded for up to 15 days.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will make a second visit to Texas on Saturday.
Mr Trump and his wife Melania will make a second visit to Texas on Saturday. AP

As well as the risk from flooding, there have been concerns surrounding a Houston-area chemical plant, where highly unstable compounds blew up after losing refrigeration.

Thick black smoke and towering orange flames have been seen coming from the Arkema plant in Crosby for two days.

The Environmental Protection Agency and local officials said there was no reason for alarm and no serious injuries were reported, but authorities have evacuated an area around the plant.

Harvey initially made landfall on August 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches in one location, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental US.

National Weather Service meteorologists expect Harvey to break up and merge with other weather systems over the Ohio Valley late on Saturday or Sunday.

Harvey could prove most costly than Hurricane Katrina.
Harvey could prove most costly than Hurricane Katrina. AP

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.