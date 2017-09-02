  • STV
Officer suspended for handcuffing nurse in blood row

ITV

Utah police officer handcuffed a nurse and forcibly removed her from a hospital.

Ms Wubbels was taken from the hospital by the detective.
Utah police have suspended an officer after he handcuffed a nurse and forcibly removed her from a hospital after she refused to allow blood to be taken from an unconscious patient.

Alex Wubbels and her lawyers released footage of her being put into handcuffs, which resulted in Salt Lake City police putting Detective Jeff Payne on paid leave after prosecutors called for a criminal investigation.

"This cop bullied me. He bullied me to the utmost extreme," Ms Wubbels told The Associated Press. "And nobody stood in his way."

Alex Wubbels has spoken out about the incident.
Ms Wubbels has received an apology from the chief of police and the Salt Lake City mayor. Policy relating to this sort of incident has also been changed on the guidance from Ms Wubbels.

Former Olympic skier Ms Wubbels, said she stuck to her training and complied with hospital protocols in order to protect the rights of the patient, who was unconscious at the time.

"You can't just take blood if you don't have a legitimate concern for something to be tested," she said.

"It is the most personal property I think that we can have besides our skin and bones and organs."

"I was alarmed by what I saw in the video with our officer," Police Chief Mike Brown said.

Footage from a police body-camera shows Ms Wubbels explaining to the officer that she could not extract blood from the patient, who had been injured in a car accident, due to a recent change in the law.

A 2016 US Supreme Court ruling said a blood sample cannot be taken without patient consent or a warrant.

Ms Wubbels told Mr Payne that a patient needed to grant permission for blood to be taken in order to determine intoxication or be under arrest, otherwise police require a warrant.

Eventually the detective handcuffed Ms Wubbels and left her in a hot police car for 20 minutes, and she was not charged, said her lawyer, Karra Porter.

The patient, William Gray, is a reserve police officer in Rigby, Idaho.

He is a truck driver and was on the road when a pick-up truck fleeing from authorities slammed into him and his truck burst into flames.

